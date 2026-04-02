Amazon eyes $9B Globalstar deal to rival Starlink

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Amazon is reportedly in talks to acquire satellite communications firm Globalstar in a deal valued at around $9 billion, as it intensifies efforts to compete with SpaceX’s Starlink network.

The discussions, first reported by the Financial Times, suggest Amazon is accelerating its push into the fast-growing satellite internet market, where SpaceX currently dominates, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Globalstar operates a low-Earth-orbit satellite network that provides voice, data, and tracking services for commercial, government, and consumer customers.

If completed, the deal would significantly strengthen Amazon’s satellite ambitions as it builds out its own broadband constellation under its Project Kuiper initiative, now branded as “Leo.”

Amazon’s system currently has only a small number of satellites in orbit compared to SpaceX’s Starlink, which operates a massive global network of thousands of satellites and serves millions of users worldwide.

The satellite race is becoming one of the most competitive areas in global tech, with major implications for internet access, defense communications, and global connectivity.

SpaceX’s Starlink is already a major revenue driver for the company and is seen as a key factor behind its rising valuation. The company has also filed confidentially for a potential IPO, according to recent reports.

The reported Amazon–Globalstar talks are still ongoing, with negotiations said to be focused on complex ownership and regulatory issues.

One challenge involves Apple, which holds a significant minority stake in Globalstar — adding another layer of negotiation to any potential agreement.

Amazon has already launched hundreds of satellites under its Kuiper project, but still trails far behind Starlink’s scale.

A successful acquisition of Globalstar could rapidly accelerate its ability to compete in the global satellite internet market and reshape the balance of power in the emerging space economy.

News.Az