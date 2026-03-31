Amazon, Delta challenge Starlink with in-flight Wi-Fi

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Amazon and Delta Air Lines have teamed up to bring satellite-powered in-flight Wi-Fi to hundreds of aircraft, setting up a direct challenge to Starlink in the fast-growing aviation connectivity market.

Under the agreement, Amazon’s low-Earth orbit satellite network will be installed on more than 500 Delta planes, with service expected to begin in 2028. The partnership marks a major step in Amazon’s push to expand its space-based internet business and compete with the dominance of Elon Musk’s Starlink, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The deal intensifies a growing battle among tech and aerospace giants to deliver faster, more reliable in-flight Wi-Fi using satellite constellations orbiting closer to Earth. Airlines are increasingly turning to this technology to improve passenger experience and reduce connectivity disruptions.

Amazon has already secured a similar agreement with JetBlue, while Starlink continues to build momentum through partnerships with major carriers, including United Airlines, Alaska Airlines, and Hawaiian Airlines. More recently, Southwest Airlines also announced plans to adopt Starlink technology.

Delta currently provides Wi-Fi across much of its fleet using satellite services from Viasat and Hughes, serving millions of SkyMiles members. However, the airline selected Amazon’s solution in part due to its existing relationship with Amazon Web Services, the company’s cloud computing division.

Amazon has invested at least $10 billion into its satellite internet initiative and has launched more than 200 satellites since 2025. The company plans to significantly accelerate deployment, with over 20 launches scheduled in the coming year as it moves closer to full commercial rollout.

Despite these efforts, Starlink remains far ahead, having deployed more than 10,000 satellites since 2019, making it the world’s largest satellite operator. Its rapid expansion has been driven by reusable rockets developed by SpaceX, giving it a significant advantage in the race for global coverage.

Amazon says its service is now only months away from commercial launch, initially rolling out in select regions before expanding worldwide as its satellite network grows.

The Delta partnership signals a new phase in the competition for in-flight connectivity—one that could redefine how passengers stay connected in the skies.

News.Az