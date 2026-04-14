Amazon eyes satellite boost with Globalstar deal

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Amazon is moving closer to a major expansion in the satellite communications sector, as it enters advanced negotiations to acquire Globalstar.

The potential deal, which could be announced as early as Tuesday, signals Amazon’s growing ambition to strengthen its presence in space-based connectivity and compete more aggressively in the satellite internet market, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

If completed, the acquisition would give Amazon access to Globalstar’s satellite infrastructure and spectrum assets—key components that could accelerate the company’s long-term plans to build a global communications network.

Amazon has been steadily investing in satellite technology as part of its broader strategy to expand beyond traditional e-commerce and cloud services. A deal with Globalstar would mark a significant step forward, positioning the tech giant to challenge established players in the rapidly evolving space industry.

Discussions are at an advanced stage, though final terms have not yet been disclosed and the agreement is not guaranteed.

News.Az