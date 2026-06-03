UK, France renew “one in, one out” deal

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A French minister has said that France and Britain have prolonged their “one-in, one-out” migrant exchange agreement until early October.

The scheme came into force in September last year and enables the UK to deport some of the migrants who are deemed not to have a right to stay after landing on its shores, News.Az reports, citing TRT World.

In return, Britain accepts an equal number of migrants from France who are likely to have their asylum claim granted, giving priority to nationalities most vulnerable to smugglers and those with ties to the UK.

"It has been decided with our British partner to extend this agreement until October 1, 2026," France's minister delegate for Europe, Emmanuel Haddad, told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday.

"As of May 1, there had been 606 readmissions to France for 588 legal admissions to the United Kingdom," Haddad said.

News.Az