American actor and director Tom Noonan dies at 74

+ ↺ − 16 px

American actor and director Tom Noonan has died at the age of 74.

Noonan passed away peacefully on Valentine’s Day 2026, according to his former co-star Karen Sillas, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The actor was widely recognized for his chilling performance in Manhunter and for writing, directing and starring in the Sundance-winning independent film What Happened Was....

Sillas shared the news on Instagram, recalling their collaboration on Noonan’s original Off-Broadway play What Happened Was… at the Paradise Factory Theater in the early 1990s.

“My dear friend and costar, Tom Noonan passed peacefully on Valentine’s Day 2026,” she wrote, adding that working with him was a turning point in her life and career that continued to resonate throughout her work as an actor.

Tom Noonan built a singular career across film, television and the stage. He was widely recognized for playing serial killer Francis Dollarhyde in Manhunter, directed by Michael Mann, a performance that left an indelible mark on the modern thriller and helped define the screen portrayal of Thomas Harris’ infamous antagonist.

Beyond acting, Noonan was an accomplished writer and director. His 1994 film What Happened Was…, adapted from his own stage play, premiered at Sundance, where it won the Grand Jury Prize. The two-hander, starring Noonan and Sillas, became a touchstone of 1990s American independent cinema for its raw intimacy and emotional precision.

Over the decades, Noonan appeared in films including The Last Action Hero and Synecdoche, New York, and on television in series such as Damages and Hell on Wheels. The cause of death has not been revealed.

News.Az