Cold snap kills 14 people in New York City

At least 14 people have died after a week-long cold snap hit New York City, with hypothermia suspected in several cases.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed the deaths, while preliminary findings suggest hypothermia contributed to at least eight of the fatalities, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The extreme weather followed a major winter storm on January 25 that brought record snowfall, creating dangerous conditions across roads and sidewalks.

City authorities said around 67 million pounds of snow have melted so far, while approximately 188 million pounds of salt have been used to clear streets and public areas.

Officials have introduced additional emergency measures to support vulnerable residents, particularly people experiencing homelessness. The city has opened new single-room shelter units and continues operating warming shelters across all five boroughs.

Authorities have also deployed 20 warming buses across the city to provide temporary relief from freezing temperatures.

Officials are urging residents to take precautions during extreme cold, as dangerous weather conditions are expected to continue in the short term.

News.Az