Racist slur at BAFTAs linked to Tourette Syndrome - VIDEO

The BAFTA Film Awards were briefly interrupted Sunday night when John Davidson, a man with Tourette Syndrome, shouted a racist slur as actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo presented an award.

Davidson, whose life inspired the British indie film “I Swear”, has long campaigned for awareness of Tourette Syndrome, a condition marked by involuntary tics and outbursts. Before the ceremony, he told that he was concerned about potential tics in public, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

The audience had been warned about possible involuntary swearing, and Davidson received applause inside the hall. Host Alan Cumming addressed the incident, reminding viewers that Tourette Syndrome is a disability and that tics are involuntary. He added: “We apologize if you are offended tonight.”

Despite the disruption, the ceremony continued smoothly. Jordan and Lindo presented the first award of the night for special visual effects to “Avatar: Fire and Ash.”

Meanwhile, Robert Aramayo, who portrays Davidson in “I Swear”, won Best Actor. Aramayo credited the film’s subject for helping him study the nuances of Tourette Syndrome and spoke emotionally about his journey as a young actor.

Other winners included Wunmi Mosaku for Best Supporting Actress, “Hamnet” for Outstanding British Film, and “One Battle After Another”, which took home six awards, including Best Picture and Best Director.

BAFTA organizers and the BBC stressed the importance of understanding the condition, noting the incident highlighted both the unpredictability of live events and the need for awareness of disabilities like Tourette Syndrome.

