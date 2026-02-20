Eric Dane, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star, dies aged 53

+ ↺ − 16 px

Eric Dane, the handsome and hunky actor who steamed up primetime TV on “Grey’s Anatomy” at the height of the show’s popularity, has died, according to his publicist. He was 53.a

“With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world,” the statement read, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.”

Dane announced he was living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, in 2025 and put efforts into advocating for those who have the condition following his diagnosis.

The actor enjoyed a robust TV and film career beginning in the early 1990s. He played bit parts in popular series including “The Wonder Years” and “Roseanne” before a multi-episode arc in the early aughts on “Gideon’s Crossing.”

Meatier roles followed, including that of Jason Dean on “Charmed” in 2003, before he took on the role of smoldering Dr. Mark Sloan on Shondaland megahit “Grey’s Anatomy” on ABC, beginning in 2006.

Earning the moniker “McSteamy,” Dane became a fixture of the medical melodrama from seasons 3 through 9, reprising the role one more time in 2021 during the long-running show’s 17th season.

Dane talked about his complicated feelings about playing McSteamy during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “Jess Cagle Show” in 2022, classifying his time on the show as “a magical time in my life.”

“It was a fun show. It was new for us and it was exciting. We on this juggernaut of a television show that was in every country and that everybody watched,” he said. “I don’t know that I necessarily felt comfortable being McSteamy, so much so that I think that may be the third time I’ve actually said that name, but it was fun and I love all those people dearly.”

During his tenure on “Grey’s,” Dane also appeared in several popular films, including “X-Men: The Last Stand,” “Marley & Me” and “Burlesque.”

In 2019, he took on the role of Cal Jacobs, the stern and standoffish father to Jacob Elordi’s neo-high school jock Nate on “Euphoria.” Dane reprised the role in the acclaimed series’ second season, and is listed as set to appear in the show’s long-awaited third and final season this spring.

Dane remained active until quite recently, appearing last fall in an episode of “Brilliant Minds,” where he played a firefighter who suffered from ALS.

Dane was father to two teen daughters with actress Rebecca Gayheart.

News.Az