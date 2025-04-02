Yandex metrika counter

American Airlines faces lawsuit after engine fire forces plane evacuation at Denver airport

American Airlines faces lawsuit after engine fire forces plane evacuation at Denver airport
This image courtesy of Branden Williams shows passengers standing on the wing of an American Airlines plane as they are evacuated after it caught fire while at a gate at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado, Mar 13, 2025. (Image: AFP)

A passenger on an American Airlines flight that was evacuated following an engine fire at Denver International Airport last month has filed a lawsuit against the airline.

Jerry Adamson, who is from Texas and is represented by Ramos Law, filed the lawsuit Monday in Denver district court. It alleges negligence on the part of the airline.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

