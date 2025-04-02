American Airlines faces lawsuit after engine fire forces plane evacuation at Denver airport

The flight was en route from Colorado Springs to Dallas-Fort Worth on March 13 when it was diverted to Denver. An engine caught fire after landing, while taxiing to the gate. Passengers onboard were evacuated, and 12 people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, an airport spokesperson said at the time.

The lawsuit says Adamson was seated in 31E, near the back of the plane. When the aircraft stopped and started filling with smoke, the lawsuit says, he "made his way through the chaos," exited through the right rear exit and slid down the emergency evacuation slide.

As he evacuated the plane, Adamson "inhaled copious amounts of smoke and fire retardant," the lawsuit says. He was then taken to the hospital via ambulance, according to the lawsuit.