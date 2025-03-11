American Airlines forecasts larger first-quarter loss amid economic concerns

American Airlines planes are seen at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Pennsylavania on June 20, 2022. Photo: Daniel Slim/AFP

+ ↺ − 16 px

American Airlines (AAL) on Tuesday forecast a bigger first-quarter loss, amid concerns that tariff pressures and government spending uncertainties could dampen travel demand.

The airline now expects adjusted loss per share in the range of about 60 cents to 80 cents, compared with its previous forecast for a loss of about 20 cents to 40 cents, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The US air carrier's stock was down 4% in premarket trading after the news.

News.Az