Ammunition blast at defense plant in central Serbia injures at least 20

At least 20 people were injured in twin explosions of ammunition at a defense factory in the city of Kragujevac in central Serbia on Tuesday, APA reports quoting Sputnik.

"The ammunition exploded following a fire that swept through one of the plant's production buildings. The fire started at the Bloc A28, where the ammunition disposal facility is located," Radio Television of Serbia said.

According to the outlet, at least 20 people received injuries of various degree of severity.

