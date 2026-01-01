Yandex metrika counter

Amsterdam’s historic Vondelkerk Church destroyed by fire - VIDEO

  • World
  • Share
Amsterdam’s historic Vondelkerk Church destroyed by fire - VIDEO
Photo: EPA

Amsterdam’s iconic Vondelkerk church was almost completely destroyed by a fire that broke out early Thursday morning.

The blaze started shortly before 1:00 a.m. local time (00:00 GMT) in the church tower located in Vondelpark, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

No injuries were reported. However, dozens of nearby homes were evacuated after strong winds carried burning debris into surrounding streets. Evacuated residents were temporarily accommodated in a nearby yoga studio.

Firefighters and emergency services battled the flames throughout the night, working to bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading to adjacent residential buildings.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Constructed in 1872, the Vondelkerk originally served as a Roman Catholic church until 1977. In later years, it was repurposed as a venue for events and small businesses.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      