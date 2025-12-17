Manchester Piccadilly evacuated after suspicious bag alert

+ ↺ − 16 px

Passengers were evacuated from Manchester Piccadilly station on Tuesday morning after police responded to reports of a suspicious bag.

British Transport Police said officers were called to the station at around 10am on December 17, with cordons put in place as a precaution while the item was assessed, News.Az reports, citing UK media.

Images from the scene showed police officers and a search dog at the main entrance as passengers were moved out of the building.

The bag was later found to be non-suspicious and the incident was stood down. The station has since reopened.

The evacuation caused disruption to rail services. National Rail warned that trains could be cancelled, delayed or revised, with disruption expected until around 11:15am.

Witnesses described scenes of confusion as the entire station was cleared, though police said the evacuation was carried out efficiently in the interest of public safety.

