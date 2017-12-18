Amtrak passenger train reportedly derails in Washington State

+ ↺ − 16 px

A major emergency response operation is currently underway, while the governor of the state has described the situation as "ongoing and serious."

A high-speed Amtrak passenger train has derailed near Tacoma in the US state of Washington, with the Pierce County sheriff saying that "injuries and casualties" were reported.

While the authorities are yet to release a statement on the exact number casualties in the accident, a major emergency response has been underway after the train fell off a bridge that runs above a major interstate.

