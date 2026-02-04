Andrew leaves Royal Lodge amid Epstein file pressure

The move took place on Monday night, with Mountbatten-Windsor relocating to Wood Farm while renovation work is carried out on a longer-term residence at the estate. Buckingham Palace had previously indicated the transition would happen in early 2026, but recent developments connected to newly released Epstein files appear to have accelerated the timeline, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Mountbatten-Windsor, who lost his prince title in October, has faced sustained pressure over his past association with Epstein. US authorities and lawmakers are reportedly seeking testimony related to the relationship, although he has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Royal Lodge had increasingly become a symbol of the broader controversy surrounding his ties to Epstein, raising questions in the UK about transparency, privilege and historic financial arrangements linked to the property. When he took on the lease in 2003, Mountbatten-Windsor paid more than £8 million upfront, covering major repairs and effectively settling long-term rent obligations across the 75-year lease period. However, recent assessments suggest the property now requires such extensive repairs that he is unlikely to receive compensation for ending the lease early.

The Sandringham Estate, privately owned by King Charles, will now serve as Mountbatten-Windsor’s permanent base, with the King covering housing costs. Royal sources say the decision reflects both disciplinary consequences for past actions and continued family responsibility on a personal level.

The relocation is also seen internally as an attempt to reduce Mountbatten-Windsor’s public profile following years of reputational challenges for the Royal Family. His public appearances around Windsor shortly before the move, including being photographed riding near Royal Lodge and waving while driving away, were reportedly not well received by palace officials.

Meanwhile, scrutiny of Mountbatten-Windsor’s past connections to Epstein has intensified following the release of millions of pages of US Department of Justice files. Authorities in the UK are reviewing allegations connected to past claims involving Epstein’s network. Mountbatten-Windsor has not commented on the latest allegations and has previously strongly denied misconduct.

The issue has remained a major reputational challenge for the Royal Family for several years. His departure from Royal Lodge had already been planned, but the latest developments appear to have turned what was expected to be a gradual transition into a faster, more decisive break.

Mountbatten-Windsor is expected to return to Windsor in the coming weeks to collect remaining belongings, but royal officials confirm his long-term residence will now be in Norfolk.

The situation continues to attract political and public attention in the UK, particularly around whether Mountbatten-Windsor will cooperate with requests for testimony linked to US investigations. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently reiterated that anyone with relevant information should be prepared to share it if formally requested.

With legal, political and reputational pressures continuing, the move to Sandringham is widely viewed as a strategic step by the Royal Family to close one chapter while limiting further public fallout.