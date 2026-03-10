New Mexico reopens search of Epstein’s former ranch

+ ↺ − 16 px

Investigators in New Mexico have begun searching Zorro Ranch, the former property of Jeffrey Epstein, following new evidence about alleged sexual abuse and other crimes linked to the late financier.

State authorities said the probe is based on documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice in January, which included claims that Epstein ordered the burial of two foreign girls near the secluded ranch, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The search comes after Attorney General Raul Torrez reopened the investigation last month into Epstein’s activities at the ranch, located about 30 miles south of Santa Fe. Officials emphasized their commitment to supporting survivors and following the facts wherever they lead.

On Monday, state police, fire and rescue units, and a government vehicle carrying dogs leaving the property. The ranch, renamed San Rafael Ranch after its 2023 sale to Texas businessman Don Huffines, is cooperating with investigators.

Previously, New Mexico had closed its investigation in 2019 at the request of federal authorities. The state also recently launched a legislative “truth commission”, aiming to uncover public corruption that allowed Epstein to operate at the ranch for 26 years before his death in 2019.

The newly released files reveal Epstein’s extensive social network, including politicians, business leaders, and scientists who visited the ranch. Authorities continue to assess evidence as the investigation proceeds.

