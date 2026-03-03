Bill and Hillary Clinton grilled in Epstein probe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Newly released video from the House Oversight Committee shows former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton facing hours of pointed questions in a closed-door investigation tied to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The depositions, conducted last week in Chappaqua, New York, lasted roughly 4½ hours each. Lawmakers from both parties pressed the Clintons over past interactions with Epstein, with exchanges at times turning combative, particularly during Hillary Clinton’s testimony, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

The sessions followed weeks of legal and political wrangling. After initially declining to testify, the Clintons agreed to appear in person amid threats from House Republicans to pursue contempt proceedings.

Midway through his deposition, Bill Clinton was shown a photo from Justice Department files that appeared to show him sitting in a hot tub near a woman whose face was redacted.

“I sat in the hot tub for five minutes or whatever it was, and I got up and went to bed,” Clinton told lawmakers, denying any sexual activity. He also said he did not recognize the woman in the image.

Clinton suggested the photo may have been taken during a 2000 trip to Brunei for an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. He emphasized that he had no knowledge of Epstein’s criminal conduct at the time and described their relationship as a “brief acquaintance.”

Lawmakers also asked about a birthday note bearing Clinton’s name in a 2003 album compiled for Epstein. Clinton acknowledged writing the note but downplayed its significance, saying he has written “hundreds and hundreds” of such greetings over the years.

Hillary Clinton’s testimony featured sharper confrontations, particularly with Republican Rep. Nancy Mace.

Mace repeatedly pressed Clinton to react to photographs showing Bill Clinton with women and Epstein. Hillary Clinton declined to offer personal opinions, saying she was there to address relevant investigative matters.

At one point, tensions escalated when Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert posted a photo from the closed-door deposition, a move Democrats argued violated House rules.

“If you guys are doing that, I am done,” Clinton said during the session, calling the behavior “typical.” The deposition was temporarily paused while lawmakers negotiated how to proceed. Boebert later said she would remove the image.

Lawmakers also questioned Bill Clinton about Epstein’s recorded visits to the White House during the 1990s. According to committee records cited during the deposition, Epstein visited 17 times between 1993 and 1995.

Clinton said he did not recall meeting Epstein at the White House and stated he did not know whom Epstein may have seen during those visits.

Another heated moment came when Mace asked Hillary Clinton about her past knowledge of Howard Lutnick, who now serves as Commerce secretary under President Donald Trump.

The exchange grew tense as Mace interrupted Clinton’s response. Clinton, raising her voice and at one point striking the table, defended her record as a senator representing New York after the September 11 attacks.

“I was taking care of the people who lost 3,000 lives at the World Trade Center,” she said, pushing back against accusations of defiance.

