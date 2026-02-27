Clinton gives testimony about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Former US President Bill Clinton is testifying in a closed-door session to US lawmakers about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Former US President Bill Clinton said he "saw nothing, I did nothing wrong," in his opening statement to US lawmakers about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The former president also criticises the committee for making his wife Hillary Clinton testify on Thursday, saying she had "nothing to do with" Epstein.

In a six hour testimony, Hillary Clinton said she "had no idea" about Epstein's crimes and called the session "partisan political theatre".

News.Az