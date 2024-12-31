Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt settle divorce after eight-year legal battle

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reached a divorce settlement following an eight-year legal battle, according to her lawyer.

The couple, who married in 2014 and have six children, were among the most high-profile pairs in the entertainment industry and dubbed 'Brangelina' by the press, News.Az reports, citing BBC. Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, citing "irreconcilable differences". It later emerged during separate court proceedings that she had accused Pitt of being abusive to her and two of their children on a private jet that year.Pitt was not charged following a police investigation into the incident and has denied the allegations.His lawyers have not publicly commented on the divorce settlement.The couple had been embroiled in a child custody battle in the months following their divorce announcement. They agreed a joint arrangement in 2021.While Jolie's lawyers have said a divorce settlement has been reached, it is unclear whether it will end another legal battle between the pair over a French vineyard.They have been involved in an ongoing dispute over Chateau Miraval, which they bought together in 2008 and where the wedding would eventually take place.In 2022, Pitt accused Jolie of selling her stake in the property to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler without his knowledge. Jolie did not publicly comment on the lawsuit at the time.The couple met on the set of the 2005 film Mr and Mrs Smith and their relationship garnered international media attention.The marriage was Pitt's second after a relationship with Friends star Jennifer Aniston. It was Jolie's third, after actors Billy Bob Thornton and Jonny Lee Miller.Jolie has starred in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Changeling and Girl, Interrupted. Her latest film is a biopic, titled Maria, about opera singer Maria Callas.Pitt's filmography includes Fight Club, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Twelve Monkeys. He has been spotted in Silverstone this year filming his Formula One movie titled F1, in which he will play veteran driver Sonny Hayes.

News.Az