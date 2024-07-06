Yandex metrika counter

Ankara says Baku-Yerevan peace deal will solve major problems in S. Caucasus

The signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia will eliminate the biggest problem in the South Caucasus, Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz said on Saturday.

He was speaking at an informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, News.Az reports.

The Turkish vice president stated that the establishment of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia will open up new opportunities.

“Peace will contribute to the opening of transport communications, which, in turn, will expand regional cooperation and open up new opportunities,” he added.

