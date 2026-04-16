OpenAI CEO Altman seeks dismissal in abuse lawsuit

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Sam Altman is seeking to dismiss punitive damages claims in a civil lawsuit filed by his sister, who has accused him of sexual abuse allegations dating back more than two decades—claims he denies.

In a filing submitted to a federal court in Missouri, Altman argued that state law governing child sexual abuse cases does not permit punitive damages, limiting potential compensation to damages related to injury or illness, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

He also contended that punitive damages should not apply to actions allegedly committed while he was a minor, and renewed his request for the court to dismiss the case entirely.

The lawsuit, filed by Annie Altman in January 2025, includes serious allegations spanning several years. Altman has denied all accusations.

According to court filings, the case has expanded into a broader legal dispute between the siblings. Altman has filed a countersuit for defamation, seeking symbolic damages of $1, stating that his aim is to challenge the claims rather than cause financial harm.

The case is unfolding alongside other legal pressures involving Altman, including a high-profile lawsuit brought by Elon Musk related to the direction and governance of OpenAI. Microsoft, a key partner of OpenAI, is also named in that separate case.

The legal proceedings remain ongoing, and no court rulings have yet been made on the merits of the claims.

News.Az