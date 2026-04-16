Louisiana House approves statewide framework for managing stray animals - VIDEO

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A measure advancing out of the Louisiana House of Representatives could change how shelters statewide handle stray animals.

The plan would set clearer rules for who’s responsible, how long animals must be held, and when shelters can move them to adoption or rescue, News.Az reports, citing Knoe.com.

Amanda Forde, director of the Livingston Parish Animal Shelter, said the bill will bring structure to shelters of all sizes.

“There are shelters at every level, large intake shelters that are used to this process and small intake shelters that are just coming up in the world. So it gives a nice framework for everyone to be doing the same thing to give each animal the best shot to get home,” Forde said.

In March, Livingston Parish opened a new animal shelter. Forde said the shelter intakes strays and owner surrenders, assists the sheriff with calls, and picks up attacking or injured animals. “The problem we have now today, across many of our parishes, especially rural areas like where I live, we have no consistent framework for handling straying animals,” said state Rep. Wayne McMahen during a committee hearing on his bill.

Bill sets minimum hold period, ownership transfer rules

House Bill 834 would let local governments choose an animal shelter to handle lost pets while still following existing care standards.

The bill states that the designated shelter would have to make efforts to find the owner and post a photo or description publicly.

It also sets a minimum 3-day hold period if a local government doesn’t already have one. After that hold period, if the animal isn’t claimed and notice requirements are met, the local government or shelter could take ownership and transfer the animal for adoption or rescue.

McMahen said his measure keeps decisions local but adds needed clarity.

“And a clear point at which ownership transfers, a very important part of this bill. So shelters can responsibly move animals to adoption or rescue. That clarity reduces disputes and improves outcomes,” McMahen said.

HB 834 passed out of the House with a 94-0 floor vote and now heads to the La. Senate.

News.Az