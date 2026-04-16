Baku and Washington eye stronger energy partnership

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Azerbaijan and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment to expanding energy cooperation, highlighting new opportunities for collaboration across the sector.

The discussions took place in Baku during a meeting between Rovshan Najaf, head of SOCAR, and U.S. officials including Rebecca Neff and Sara Lemming, News.Az reports, citing SOCAR.

Both sides emphasized the long-standing partnership between the two countries in energy, noting that recent developments have further strengthened bilateral ties.

A key highlight was the Strategic Partnership Charter signed earlier this year, described as a milestone agreement that opens the door to broader cooperation in energy and related industries.

Officials also pointed to ongoing collaboration between SOCAR and American companies, which spans multiple areas of the energy value chain.

The meeting underscored the importance of major regional initiatives, including the TRIPP project and energy routes linked to the Middle Corridor, as critical components of future cooperation and regional connectivity.

The talks reflect growing momentum in Azerbaijan–U.S. relations, particularly in energy, as both countries seek to expand strategic and economic engagement.

News.Az