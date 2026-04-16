Karabakh separatists are setting up Pashinyan and France

Recently, the “speaker of the Artsakh parliament,” Ashot Danielyan, along with a group of separatists he leads, travelled to France. Revanchist propaganda is trying to present this trip as some kind of “state visit,” but this, of course, does not correspond to reality. The separatists went to Paris to participate in an event called the “Congress on the nationwide mobilisation of the Armenian diaspora,” convened by Dashnaktsutyun. Karabakh separatists were among the 150 guests at this gathering of terrorists.

In Paris, Danielyan met with various controversial figures, including the head of the French diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church. There is little need to dwell on what was discussed at these meetings. The agenda remains the same – support for Etchmiadzin, the overthrow of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, mass return to Karabakh, “restoration of Armenian rights,” and similar themes.

Source: News.Am

Over the past year, the separatists have begun to feel quite comfortable. Despite the clearly tough stance of the government led by Pashinyan, Karabakh criminals who relocated to Yerevan have found support in the revanchist opposition. The previous sense of confusion and uncertainty is no longer visible. It is evident that the opposition has taken the separatists under its wing, allowing the “government” and “parliament” to continue their games with even greater enthusiasm.

Danielyan himself writes appeals to high-ranking officials in the United States, “officially” meets guests from Europe, and distributes “Artsakh” awards. It should be recalled that in February, a group of members of the Swiss National Council representing the Armenian lobby visited Armenia. The lobbyists visited the “Artsakh representation” and met with the “acting president,” Ashot Danielyan. The meeting was held in an “official” setting, with a “flag,” “coat of arms,” and other attributes of a defunct illegal separatist entity. Both sides carefully played their roles. Danielyan diligently presented himself as a statesman, while the Europeans pretended that he succeeded. They discussed the “right of Armenians to return,” the tasks of the lobby, and the failure of the “peace forum” on Karabakh, which never took place in Geneva. During the meeting, one of the guests was awarded a “medal,” while the others received letters of appreciation. In other words, the separatists are trying to project the image of a real force.

The Armenian government does not support this separatist activity and is tightening its rhetoric accordingly. Nikol Pashinyan constantly reiterates the end of the Karabakh movement and warns about the risks associated with attempts to bring claims against neighbours back onto the agenda. Recently, Armenia was shaken by the dismissal of the director of the “genocide” museum, who handed separatist materials to US Vice President JD Vance during his visit to Yerevan. The director accompanied Vance during his visit to Tsitsernakaberd and, on her own initiative, gave him a book about Karabakh. For such behaviour, which contradicted state policy, she was shown the door.

State policy provides for the termination of the Karabakh movement and the removal of the demand for the return of Armenians to Karabakh from the agenda. Pashinyan’s team has removed the name “Artsakh” from its lexicon and demands the same from others. Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan once reprimanded journalists for using this fake name. When reminded that he himself had previously used it, Simonyan stated: “I was mistaken.”

Source: APA

This is commendable, and Azerbaijan positively assesses the efforts of the Armenian government in this direction. However, the fact that a separatist “representation” continues to exist and remain active in Armenia, and that its representatives engage in activities contrary to the state policy of Armenia, undermines the effect of the prime minister’s and his team’s statements. Separatism is a virus that does not go away on its own, especially when it is fuelled and supported.

Within the framework of advancing a peace agenda, Pashinyan needs to devote greater attention to this issue, because all this activity casts doubt on his efforts. While the government itself is closing the Karabakh project, propaganda of Karabakh separatism continues in Armenia, creating false hopes and perceptions among the public. None of this will pass without consequences – the effects of this “virus” will remain and continue to undermine the peace process even if Nikol Pashinyan retains power after the elections. If revanchists come to power, peace can be forgotten altogether.