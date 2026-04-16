Tesla, SpaceX Terafab chip project reaches out to suppliers

According to a Bloomberg report, representatives linked to Musk have reached out to major industry players including Applied Materials, Lam Research, and Tokyo Electron, as well as chipmaking partner Samsung Electronics, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The outreach reportedly includes requests for pricing and delivery timelines for a wide range of chipmaking tools, such as photomasks, etching systems, deposition equipment, and testing technologies.

The goal of the Terafab initiative is to begin silicon production by 2029, with plans to scale operations significantly afterward. The facility is expected to support Musk’s broader ambitions in artificial intelligence, robotics, and data center infrastructure.

The project, launched earlier this year, is being developed with involvement from Intel, which recently confirmed it would participate in producing processors for the initiative.

Terafab is planned for construction at a site linked to Tesla in Austin, Texas, positioning it within a growing U.S. semiconductor manufacturing hub.

While the companies involved have not publicly commented, the report suggests Musk is pushing for rapid progress, requesting quick estimates from suppliers as he aims to accelerate development timelines.

If realized, the project could mark a major expansion of Musk’s footprint in the semiconductor industry, an area increasingly seen as critical for next-generation AI and advanced computing technologies.