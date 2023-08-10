Annual inflation rate in Azerbaijan drops to 12.2 %

+ ↺ − 16 px

Annual inflation rate in Azerbaijan during January-July, 2023 dropped to 12,2 % compared to January-July, 2022 the State Statistics Committee told News.az.

This is 0,5% lesser than last month.

The consumer price index of food products, beverages, and tobacco products was 114,3%, 111.0 % on non-food items, and 110,4 % on paid services provided to the population. The consumer price index of July of 2023 was 99,3 % compared to last month, and the price index of July was 109,4 % compared to last year’s July.

In July of 2023, the consumer price index of food products, beverages, and tobacco products was 98,5 % compared to the last month, and the price index of July of 2023 was 109,7 % compared to July of 2022.

