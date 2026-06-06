Power supply restored at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

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The Russian-installed administration of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant announced on Saturday that it had restored the Ferrosplavnaya-1 power line, which provides electricity to the plant.

"All systems and equipment at the ZNPP are operating normally," ​the management said via its Telegram ​channel, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

A temporary local ceasefire, brokered by the ⁠U.N.'s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic ​Energy Agency (IAEA), was declared on Friday to allow repairs ​to the power line.

A few hours after the incident was reported, the Russian state nuclear energy corporation ​Rosatom accused Ukraine of deliberately violating the ceasefire ​through a drone attack that left at least three ‌people ⁠injured.

The Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe's largest with six reactors, was seized by Russian troops in the early weeks of Moscow's invasion of ​Ukraine. Each side ​has ⁠since accused the other of undertaking military actions to compromise nuclear ​safety.

The plant generates no electricity, but ​needs ⁠external power to ensure that nuclear fuel at the site does not overheat.

The latest ceasefire ⁠was ​the sixth negotiated since late ​last year to carry out repairs to the power ​lines.

News.Az