Europe boosts Russian LNG imports despite looming ban

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European imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) continue to rise even as the European Union moves toward a complete phase out of Russian gas supplies by 2027.

Recent trade data show that Russia's LNG exports increased by 11.5% year on year during the first five months of 2026, reaching 14.5 million metric tons, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

Exports to Europe rose by 16.7% over the same period to 7.7 million tons, highlighting the bloc's continued reliance on Russian LNG despite its long term diversification strategy. In May alone, Russian LNG exports reached 3.12 million tons, the highest monthly level since December 2023.

The increase comes as the EU prepares to implement stricter restrictions on Russian energy imports. Under plans agreed by European institutions, imports under existing long term contracts are expected to be phased out by 2027, while restrictions on Russian LNG are set to tighten progressively over the coming years.

Analysts say the rise in purchases reflects the challenges Europe faces in balancing energy security with geopolitical objectives. Although Russian pipeline gas deliveries have fallen sharply since 2022, LNG has remained an important source of supply for several European countries, particularly during periods of elevated demand and market volatility.

France, Belgium and Spain remain among the largest European importers of Russian LNG, while energy companies continue to use European terminals and shipping infrastructure to facilitate deliveries from Russia's Arctic energy projects. Critics argue that these purchases continue to provide significant revenue to Moscow at a time when the EU is seeking to reduce its economic dependence on Russian energy.

Meanwhile, Russia is expanding production capacity through projects such as Arctic LNG 2, which contributed approximately 1.4 million tons of exports during the first five months of 2026. The growth in output has helped offset the impact of Western sanctions and maintain Russia's position as one of the world's leading LNG suppliers.

The latest figures underscore the complexity of Europe's energy transition. While policymakers remain committed to ending Russian gas imports within the next two years, current market conditions indicate that Russian LNG continues to play a significant role in meeting the continent's energy needs.

News.Az