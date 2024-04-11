Annual meeting of Gazprom shareholders to be held in absentia on June 28

The board of Gazprom proposed holding the annual meeting of the holding's shareholders on June 28 in absentia, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Management Board approved the proposals to hold the annual general meeting of shareholders of Gazprom in the form of absentee voting and set June 28, 2024 as the closing date for accepting ballots," the statement said.

It was reported earlier that the agenda of the shareholders’ meeting will include, among other things, the issue of the size, timing, and form of payment of dividends based on the results of 2023.

The previous annual meeting of Gazprom shareholders was held on June 30, 2023 in absentia. The shareholders decided not to announce or pay dividends for 2022, and the new composition of the holding’s board of directors was approved for a period of three years.

News.Az