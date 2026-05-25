Kyrgyzstan's honey exports more than double in Q1 2026

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Kyrgyzstan exported 152.8 tonnes of honey in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of more than 78 tonnes year on year, the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry said Monday.

In the first three months of 2026, Kyrgyzstan exported honey worth 37.3 million soms (about 426,600 U.S. dollars), with Uzbekistan remaining the largest importer of Kyrgyz honey, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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The ministry said it will continue efforts to support domestic honey producers, expand export opportunities for domestic products, improve product quality standards, explore new international markets and enhance the competitiveness of Kyrgyz beekeeping.

News.Az