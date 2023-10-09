Another 4.9 earthquake hits western Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another 4.9 magnitude earthquake jolted western Afghanistan on Monday as the government’s death toll from Saturday’s quake reached more than 2,000, News.az reports citing Reuters.

The new tremors were confirmed by the U.S. Geological Survey and residents in the area.

“It was quite intense,” a doctor in the area described Monday’s quake to dpa. “People took shelter in parks, open spaces, and gardens.”

According to the health worker, the deadly earthquake on Saturday has negatively affected people’s mental health. “Most of the patients are those who have mental shocks,” he added.

The 6.3 magnitude quake at the weekend destroyed at least 13 villages in Herat province’s Zindah Jan district.

Residents from other areas as well as rescue teams were still trying to remove bodies from under the rubble.

In many provinces, people are collecting donations for the victims.

News.Az