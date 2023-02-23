Another earthquake strikes Turkish Hatay province

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another earthquake hit the Turkish province of Hatay, News.az reports citing the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD).

"An earthquake with a magnitude of five was recorded in the Defne district of Hatay," the AFAD said.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

