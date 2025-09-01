News.az
Tag:
Afad
Earthquake hits Türkiye
03 Jan 2026-23:00
4.9-magnitude quake jolts Antalya, Türkiye
08 Dec 2025-14:39
4.4-magnitude earthquake hits southern Türkiye
20 Nov 2025-15:04
4-magnitude earthquake strikes western Türkiye
17 Nov 2025-09:42
Magnitude 3.4 earthquake jolts Istanbul
13 Nov 2025-13:44
Magnitude 4.9 quake jolts western Türkiye
03 Nov 2025-17:30
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes western Türkiye
28 Oct 2025-00:29
Istanbul rattled by 5.0-magnitude earthquake
-VIDEO
02 Oct 2025-16:09
Magnitude 4.9 earthquake strikes northwest Turkey, no casualties reported
07 Sep 2025-14:52
One dead, dozens injured as strong earthquake hits Türkiye -
VIDEO/UPDATED
03 Jun 2025-10:22
