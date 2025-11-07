Anthropic to open offices in Paris, Munich amid European expansion

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. AI startup Anthropic announced Friday that it will expand its European presence by opening new offices in Paris and Munich, as part of a broader effort to scale operations across the region.

The move comes as the San Francisco-based company seeks to triple its international workforce to meet growing global demand for its Claude AI large language models outside the US, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Anthropic — valued at $183 billion and backed by Alphabet and Amazon — was founded in 2021 by a group of former OpenAI employees. The company already operates offices in London, Dublin, and Zurich, and tripled its European staff last year.

“EMEA has become our fastest-growing region, with run-rate revenue growing more than ninefold over the past year,” Anthropic said in a statement.

The company, whose European clients include L’Oréal, BMW, SAP, Lovable, and N26, said its regional workforce will cover all aspects of the business, from research and engineering to sales and operations.

