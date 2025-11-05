Anthropic to open Korean office next year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Anthropic, the developer of the generative AI model “Claude” and a major competitor to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, will establish a Korean office early next year as part of its full-scale entry into the domestic market.

The announcement came after a meeting between Ben Mann, Anthropic’s co-founder, and Lim Moon-young, standing vice chairman of the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy Committee, held on November 5, News.Az reports, citing Korean media.

The two discussed Anthropic’s plans for its Korean expansion and potential areas of collaboration.

“Korea’s usage of Claude ranks within the global top five,” Mann said, describing the country as “the most anticipated AI market worldwide.” He added that Anthropic plans to set up an Asia-Pacific regional office in Korea early next year, alongside similar initiatives in Japan and India.

In response, Lim Moon-young stressed the importance of safety in AI development, saying, “The risks associated with AI model development must not be overlooked. We highly value Anthropic’s efforts to create safe AI models.”

Lim further emphasized that safe and reliable AI technologies are vital to achieving an “AI basic society” and expressed optimism about close cooperation between Korean institutions and Anthropic once its local office is established.

