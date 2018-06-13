Anti-corruption inspection carried out in Yerevan municipality

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia's National Security Service is conducting a special operation in the Yerevan municipality, spokesperson for the Service Samson Galstyan said.

According to some reports, the inspection is connected to the Yerevan Foundation.

Earlier the country's Education Minister said there may be corruption schemes in the foundation, where Mayor Taron Margaryan is the chairman of the Board of Trustees, News.am reported.

News.Az

