Apple adds AI coding agents to Xcode development tool

The new feature, launched with the beta version of Xcode 26.3, enables AI to actively build, test and fix applications inside the development environment. Developers can now rely on AI agents to edit code files, adjust project settings, run automated tests and search Apple’s technical documentation with minimal manual input, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Apple is integrating AI agents from major providers including OpenAI and Anthropic. The system supports tools such as OpenAI’s Codex and Anthropic’s Claude Agent, though developers must connect their own accounts and API keys to use the services.

Previously, Xcode supported AI tools like ChatGPT and Claude mainly for assistance tasks such as answering questions or suggesting code snippets. The new “agentic coding” approach allows AI to perform multi-step actions across projects, significantly expanding its role in software development.

The update reflects the rapid rise of what developers call “vibe coding,” where programmers describe desired outcomes and let AI generate the core code before reviewing and refining it. Many in the industry see this as a major productivity boost, particularly for repetitive or complex tasks.

Apple said it is also working to keep Xcode flexible by supporting open standards. The company is using the Model Context Protocol, an open-source framework designed to allow different AI models and tools to integrate into development environments. This means developers may eventually be able to connect additional AI providers beyond the current partnerships.

The move comes amid strong competition in AI developer tools. Just a day earlier, OpenAI released an updated version of its Codex app for Mac, which allows developers to collaborate with multiple AI agents simultaneously. Apple’s strategy differs by embedding similar capabilities directly into Xcode, the primary tool used to build apps across the Apple ecosystem.

Xcode is central to creating applications for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV, making this update particularly significant for Apple’s developer community.

While Apple’s consumer-focused AI initiatives have seen slower rollout timelines, the company appears to be accelerating AI deployment in developer tools, where demand from app creators has remained strong.

Industry analysts say the update signals a broader shift in software development, where programmers may increasingly act as supervisors of intelligent systems rather than writing every line of code manually.