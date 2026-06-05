LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman to step down from Microsoft's board
Reid Hoffman, billionaire co-founder of networking website LinkedIn, has decided not to stand for re-election to Microsoft's (MSFT.O), opens new tab board of directors at its 2026 annual shareholder meeting, the software giant said in a filing on Friday.
Hoffman, who has served on the board since 2017, will stay on till the meeting. His decision was not a result of any disagreement with executives on any matter relating to policy or operations, Microsoft said, News.az reports, citing Reuters.
In 2016, he sold LinkedIn to Microsoft for $26.2 billion in what was at the time the tech giant's largest-ever deal. The social networking platform has grown to over 1.3 billion members since.
Hoffman co-founded Inflection AI, opens new tab alongside Mustafa Suleyman in 2022 in an attempt to get ahead in the rapidly growing sector.
He also led investment in Airbnb's (ABNB.O), opens new tab Series A financing round in 2010 and backed autonomous driving company Aurora through venture capital firm Greylock Partners in 2018.
By Faig Mahmudov