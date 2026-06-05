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LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman to step down from Microsoft's board

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LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman to step down from Microsoft's board
Source: BBC

Reid Hoffman, billionaire co-founder of networking website LinkedIn, has decided ​not to stand for re-election to ‌Microsoft's (MSFT.O), opens new tab board of directors at its 2026 annual shareholder meeting, the software ​giant said in a filing ​on Friday.

Hoffman, who has served on the ⁠board since 2017, will stay ​on till the meeting. His decision was ​not a result of any disagreement with executives on any matter relating ​to policy or operations, Microsoft ​said, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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In 2016, he sold LinkedIn to Microsoft for $26.2 billion ‌in ⁠what was at the time the tech giant's largest-ever deal. The social networking platform has grown to over 1.3 ​billion members since.

Hoffman co-founded ​Inflection ⁠AI, opens new tab alongside Mustafa Suleyman in 2022 in an attempt to ​get ahead in the rapidly ​growing ⁠sector.

He also led investment in Airbnb's (ABNB.O), opens new tab Series A financing round in 2010 and backed autonomous driving ⁠company ​Aurora through venture capital ​firm Greylock Partners in 2018.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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