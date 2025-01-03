Apple's market share slips in China amid sharp drop in foreign phone sales
People stand outside an Apple Store as Apple's new iPhone 15 officially goes on sale across China, in Shanghai, China September 22, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Aly Song
Apple's struggles in China deepened as foreign-branded smartphone sales, including the iPhone, dropped for the fourth consecutive month in November.According to data released on Friday by a government-affiliated research firm, shipments of foreign smartphones fell 47.4% year-on-year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
Calculations based on the data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) showed that foreign brand shipments decreased to 3.04 million units from 5.769 million units a year earlier.
The decline follows October's 44.25% year-on-year drop in foreign smartphone shipments, extending a downward trend in the world's largest smartphone market.
Apple, the dominant foreign smartphone maker in China, faces a slowing economy and competition from domestic rivals, such as Huawei.
Chinese consumer prices fell in November to their lowest in five months, as economic uncertainty and deflation concerns weigh on household spending.
As its market share declines, Apple launched a rare four-day promotion in China on Thursday, cutting prices by up to 500 yuan ($68.50) on its flagship models to boost sales.
Huawei has emerged as a strong challenger since its return to the premium segment in August 2023 with locally-made chipsets.
Apple briefly fell out of China's top five smartphone vendors in the second quarter of 2024 before recovering in the third quarter. The U.S. company's smartphone sales in China still slipped 0.3% during the third quarter from a year earlier, while Huawei's sales rose 42%, according to research firm IDC.
Shipments of phones within China, which include domestic brands, fell 5.1% year-on-year in November to 29.61 million handsets.