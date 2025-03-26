Apple set to reveal new software features and updates on Siri AI at WWDC 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apple has announced the dates for this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), set to begin with an in-person experience on June 9th at Apple Park, where attendees can watch the keynote and Platforms State of the Union.

Announcements will focus on the upcoming versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, News.Az reports, citing foreign media

Apple reportedly has major visual design changes planned for its software platforms this year. WWDC could also see the debut of new hardware and an update on the AI-powered Siri features that were recently delayed.

The company used last year’s WWDC to introduce Apple Intelligence, showcasing still-unreleased advanced features for Siri that would allow the voice assistant to see your screen and perform actions based on what’s being displayed, integrate more deeply with your apps, and understand personal context when completing tasks.

Apple spokesperson Jacqueline Roy told Daring Fireball recently that “It’s going to take us longer than we thought to deliver on these features and we anticipate rolling them out in the coming year.”

With any luck, Apple might offer a more evolved AI strategy alongside a specific timeline at WWDC, including the rumored smart display that’s seemingly impacted by the Siri setback. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman previously reported that Siri’s more advanced conversational features might not arrive until iOS 20 “at best,” however, and Apple reportedly restructured the team in charge of the project, replacing John Giannandrea with Vision Pro leader Mike Rockwell. Details around iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and the next Californication of macOS are likely to be included during WWDC 2025, which Gurman also reported could include a significantly redesigned look, updating icons, menus, and buttons to make things more consistent across Apple devices. Apple occasionally announces new hardware at its annual developer conference, the most recent being the Apple Vision Pro, M2 chip, and new Mac devices in 2023. 2025 has already brought us updated iPad Air, MacBook Air, and Mac Studio models, and the new iPhone 16E. These could be joined by a refreshed Mac Pro and second-generation AirTags, which are both planned for release in the middle of this year, according to Gurman.

News.Az