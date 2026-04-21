Apple’s new CEO bets on products over AI hype

Apple’s new CEO bets on products over AI hype

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Apple Inc. is entering a new chapter as John Ternus prepares to take over as chief executive, bringing a product-first philosophy at a time when artificial intelligence is reshaping the tech industry.

Ternus, who will succeed Tim Cook in September, is widely seen as a perfectionist engineer focused on delivering polished devices rather than chasing trends, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

While competitors like Microsoft and Google are investing heavily in AI, Ternus has emphasized a more measured strategy.

Instead of pushing AI as a standalone feature, he has said the goal is to use technology to enhance products — not to release technology for its own sake.

This approach reflects Apple’s long-standing philosophy of prioritizing user experience over rapid experimentation.

Apple’s slower rollout of AI-powered features, including updates to its voice assistant, has raised concerns among analysts about its competitive position.

Meanwhile, companies such as Samsung and OpenAI are moving quickly to integrate AI into consumer devices, while Meta has gained traction with AI-enabled smart glasses.

Experts warn that AI could trigger a major shift in how users interact with technology — potentially reducing the central role of smartphones.

Ternus, a longtime Apple executive, has played a key role in developing major products, including the iPad and AirPods.

He also oversaw Apple’s transition away from Intel chips to its own processors — a move that significantly improved performance and battery life in Mac devices.

His leadership style, combining attention to detail with long-term thinking, has earned strong support within the company.

Analysts say Ternus’ product-centric mindset echoes that of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, who famously prioritized user experience over technology trends.

However, the challenge ahead is different: building a competitive AI ecosystem while maintaining Apple’s design-driven identity.

As the company navigates the shift toward AI-powered computing, Ternus will need to balance innovation with the disciplined approach that has defined Apple for decades.

News.Az