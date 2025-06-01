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Intel Chips
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Apple Inc. is entering a new chapter as John Ternus prepares to take over as chief executive, bringing a product-first philosophy at a time when artificial intelligence is reshaping the tech industry.21 Apr 2026-09:20
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Intel Corporation and Google have expanded their long-running collaboration to accelerate development of artificial intelligence-focused computing systems, as demand shifts toward real-world AI deployment and high-performance infrastructure.09 Apr 2026-17:15
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imec has acquired a $400-million ASML High NA EUV lithography machine, one of fewer than a dozen worldwide, strengthening Europe’s role in next-generation chipmaking.18 Mar 2026-17:57
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Nvidia has officially acquired $5 billion worth of Intel shares, completing a transaction first announced in September, according to Intel’s Monday filing.29 Dec 2025-16:30
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