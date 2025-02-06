Argentina bans gender change treatments and surgeries for minors

"The president cannot modify a law by decree. And if he tries we will go to the judiciary and the Inter-American Court if necessary," the Argentina LGBT+ Federation said on X, noting that the existing law does not allow gender surgery for minors.

"Gender ideology taken to extremes and applied to children by force or psychological coercion clearly constitutes child abuse," the office said in a statement.

Gender surgeries are very rarely performed on children worldwide, and trans minors must generally be medically evaluated and diagnosed with gender dysphoria before starting puberty blockers or hormonal therapies.

Milei, a far-right libertarian, will also decree that prisoners be housed according to their gender registered at the time of committing the crime, his office said.