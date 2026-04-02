Argentina kicks out Iran's charge d'affaires
On Thursday, Argentina's Foreign Minister announced that the government had declared Iran's charge d'affaires, Mohsen Tehrani, "persona non grata" and expelled him from the country.
The measure orders Tehrani to leave the country within 48 hours, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
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The decision comes in response to a statement released on Wednesday by Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which accused Argentina's president Javier Milei, an ally of U.S. president Donald Trump, and his foreign minister Pablo Quirno, of being complicit in military attacks on its territory.
Argentina's Foreign Minister said Iran's claims "contain false, offensive, and unfounded accusations against the Argentine Republic and its highest authorities."
Earlier this week, the Milei government had designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a terrorist organization.
By Ulviyya Salmanli