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Argentina kicks out Iran's charge d'affaires

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Argentina kicks out Iran's charge d'affaires
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On Thursday, Argentina's Foreign Minister announced that the government had declared Iran's charge d'affaires, Mohsen Tehrani, "persona non grata" and expelled him from the country.

The measure ⁠orders Tehrani to leave the ​country within 48 hours, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

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The decision comes ​in response to a statement released on Wednesday by Iran's Ministry of Foreign ​Affairs, which accused Argentina's president ​Javier Milei, an ally of U.S. president ‌Donald ⁠Trump, and his foreign minister Pablo Quirno, of being complicit in military attacks on its territory.

​Argentina's Foreign ​Minister ⁠said Iran's claims "contain false, offensive, and unfounded accusations ​against the Argentine Republic and ​its ⁠highest authorities."

Earlier this week, the Milei government had designated ⁠the ​Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a ​terrorist organization.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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