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WATCH: Iran's IRGC releases footage of its latest missile launches against Israel

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WATCH: Iran's IRGC releases footage of its latest missile launches against Israel

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has released footage of its latest missile launches against Israel, News.Az reports, citing Merh news agency.

Kheibar Shekan missiles were used in Iran's missile launch.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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