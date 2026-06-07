WATCH: Iran's IRGC releases footage of its latest missile launches against Israel
- 08 Jun 2026 01:40
- 08 Jun 2026 01:43
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Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has released footage of its latest missile launches against Israel, News.Az reports, citing Merh news agency.
Kheibar Shekan missiles were used in Iran's missile launch.
WATCH: IRGC releases footage of its latest missile launches against Israel. pic.twitter.com/R0oRe4LEQj
WATCH: IRGC releases footage of its latest missile launches against Israel. pic.twitter.com/R0oRe4LEQj— Clash Report (@clashreport) June 7, 2026
By Nijat Babayev