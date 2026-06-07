WATCH: Iran's IRGC releases footage of its latest missile launches against Israel

WATCH: Iran's IRGC releases footage of its latest missile launches against Israel

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Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has released footage of its latest missile launches against Israel, News.Az reports, citing Merh news agency.

Kheibar Shekan missiles were used in Iran's missile launch.

WATCH: IRGC releases footage of its latest missile launches against Israel. pic.twitter.com/R0oRe4LEQj — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 7, 2026

News.Az