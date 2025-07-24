Argentina sees economic recovery as opposition to Milei rises

Moody's upgraded Argentina's credit rating for the second time in 2025, and J.P. Morgan projected 2025 GDP growth at 5.5%.

The economic adjustment, however, has come at a significant social cost. The government has laid off public employees, cut subsidies and suspended state infrastructure projects. Despite improvements in macroeconomic indicators, social conditions remain fragile.

A recent poll by Zuban Córdoba found that 52.8% of voters plan to punish the government in October's elections, while 38.3% intend to reward it. The survey also showed that 57.5% of Argentines hold a negative view of Milei.

According to polling firm Analogías, favorable opinions of the government declined by 2 to 3 percentage points in July. Milei's approval rating dropped 4 points to 44%, while his disapproval rose to 50%, creating a net negative gap of 5.5 points, Perfil reported Wednesday.

Respondents were critical of Milei's tone and communication style: 73% said they disagreed with it and 66% described it as "violent."

Analysts and banks agree that without political support in Congress, the government's economic course could weaken.

Economist Milagros Gismondi wrote on X that many companies are beginning to focus on boosting productivity, which she sees as a positive shift.