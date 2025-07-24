Yandex metrika counter

Argentina sees economic recovery as opposition to Milei rises

Reuters

A report from J.P. Morgan highlights a "deep and surprising" recovery in Argentina's economy under President Javier Milei but cautions that the future of his economic plan hinges on the results of the upcoming October legislative elections.

Since taking office in December 2023, Milei has implemented sweeping measures to shrink the state, cut spending and liberalize the economy, News.Az reports citing foreign media.


News.Az 

