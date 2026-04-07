Aria Networks raises $125M to build AI-native infrastructure

The Palo Alto-based company said the investment will support the development of what it describes as an “AI-native network,” designed to improve the efficiency and performance of data centers running AI workloads, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Aria Networks’ technology is designed to work with a wide range of AI hardware, including chips from Nvidia and Google. This flexibility allows companies to upgrade or switch hardware without needing to rebuild their entire network infrastructure.

The approach aims to reduce costs and improve scalability as businesses increasingly rely on AI systems.

A central concept behind Aria’s platform is “token efficiency,” which measures how effectively a data center converts computing resources into AI output. Tokens represent units of text processed by AI models, making them a key metric for performance.

By optimizing token efficiency, Aria says its network can help data centers operate more efficiently while lowering operational costs.

Founded in 2025, Aria Networks is supported by prominent investors, including Sutter Hill Ventures, Atreides Management, Valor Equity Partners, and Eclipse Ventures.

As part of the funding round, Atreides managing partner Gavin Baker has joined the company’s board, alongside other key stakeholders.

The company said it has already secured initial customer orders and is actively deploying its technology.

With fresh funding in place, Aria Networks plans to accelerate development of its “networks that think” concept, positioning itself to capitalize on the rapid global expansion of AI infrastructure.