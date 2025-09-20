Armed man detained at Arizona venue ahead of Charlie Kirk memorial service

+ ↺ − 16 px

An armed man who claimed to be associated with law enforcement was detained on Friday after entering the Arizona stadium where a memorial service for conservative activist Charlie Kirk is scheduled to be held on Sunday, according to the U.S. Secret Service,News.Az reports, citing The Washington Post.

Conservative American political commentator Charlie Kirk was fatally shot during a university event in the Western state of Utah on Sept. 10, according to officials and bystander video.

Footage posted on social media appears to depict Kirk sitting under a canopy addressing hundreds of assembled students at Utah Valley University when a sound like a gunshot rings out, Kirk recoils, and students began fleeing en masse.

A separate video taken from close to where Kirk was speaking appears to show a bullet striking Kirk's neck, followed by a sudden, massive blood loss.

US President Donald Trump confirmed that Kirk died after being shot, saying he "is no longer with us."

"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie," he wrote on his Truth Social social media platform. "He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us."

A flag at the White House was lowered to half-staff to honor Kirk.

News.Az