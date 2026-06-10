Tech giant ASML cuts fewer jobs after union agreement

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Semiconductor giant ASML has agreed to reduce and delay its planned workforce reductions following successful negotiations with Dutch labor unions.

The Veldhoven-based chip equipment manufacturer had initially announced plans to eliminate roughly 1,700 positions—primarily targeting management, IT, and engineering roles—in an effort to streamline its corporate structure. However, under a newly finalized social plan, ASML has committed to shifting its focus toward internal redeployment, which could save hundreds of jobs by allowing affected employees to transition into new roles within the company, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Compulsory redundancies have now been delayed and will not take effect until May 2027, giving workers an extended period of job security.

ASML spokesperson Monique Mols confirmed that employees will be notified before the end of June 2026 if their current roles are impacted. "We want to see as few people as possible forced to leave," Mols stated, emphasizing the company's goal to minimize outright layoffs as it navigates the restructuring.

News.Az