Azerbaijan and Indonesia discuss strengthening parliamentary ties

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Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova met Berlian Helmy, Indonesia’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, in Baku on Wednesday to discuss prospects for developing bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the sides welcomed the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Indonesia, highlighting opportunities to further enhance cooperation in the political, economic, investment and other spheres, , News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The parties praised the positive cooperation and mutual support between the two countries within international organisations such as the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Non-Aligned Movement.

Gafarova noted that Indonesia actively participates in the activities of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, established at the initiative of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The sides also exchanged views on the further development of interparliamentary relations. In this regard, they emphasised that the friendship groups operating in both countries’ parliaments, as well as reciprocal visits and close contacts between MPs, contribute to the expansion of bilateral ties.

Ambassador Helmy underscored the role of parliaments in strengthening relations between the two countries, adding that during his tenure he would contribute to the development of cooperation between their legislative bodies.

The meeting also addressed other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az